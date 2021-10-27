Watch
The Medicare enrollment deadline is coming up. Call our phone bank today from 4-6:30 with questions.

Bob Fenner
Posted at 1:54 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 14:03:52-04

CLEVELAND — Have questions about Medicare? The upcoming enrollment deadline is Dec. 7. News 5 and Medical Mutual are holding a phone bank today, Oct. 27, from 4-6:30. Call 1-800-658-5370 to get your questions answered.

