The Monarch butterfly migration is underway at Wendy Park in Cleveland

Every year, monarch butterflies from Canada make a stop in Cleveland on their way to Mexico, and this year is no exception.

If you're looking to catch a glimpse of the beautiful insects, head over to Wendy Park and take a look at the cottonwood trees, where clumps of them are roosting.

According to the Cleveland Metroparks, the butterflies can also be spotted at the Huntington Reservation in Bay Village and Wildwood in Euclid.

The best time to view the migrating butterflies is just after sunrise or an hour or so before dusk.

