The Sixty6 Music Lounge and Studio turns into Winter Wonderland in Midtown Cleveland

Winter Wonderland
Gary Abrahamsen | News 5 Cleveland
Winter Wonderland in Midtown Cleveland.
Winter Wonderland
Posted

CLEVELAND — For the first time, The Sixty6 Music Lounge and Studio at the Midtown Collaboration Center turned into a Winter Wonderland in Cleveland, Saturday morning.

The event, hosted by the Cleveland Foundation, had a holiday market, a visit from Santa and his reindeer, crafts and live music.

Organizers said this was the perfect way to celebrate the holiday.

"This is the first year that the Midtown Collaboration Center has been open, and we hope that this begins to be an annual celebration, and also that there are additional activities throughout the year that really engage this neighborhood— hear in Huffman midtown and the rest of Cleveland to come enjoy the space," Allison Baker, director of communications and public relations of the Cleveland Foundation, said.

This event was free to attend, and organizers said they look forward to hosting more.

