The unofficial start to grilling season has begun, fire experts stress safety first

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Memorial Day not only marks the unofficial start to summer, but also marks the unofficial start to grilling season. Seven out of 10 Americans have a grill or smoker, but fire experts stress caution when manning the grill.

Edgewater Park was packed on Memorial Day and grills were out in full force.

“It brings people together and just the flavor of the food, it smells delicious,” said Melissa Garbis.

Garbis and her sister Vanessa got to the park at 9 a.m. to secure a spot. Vanessa Garbis said it’s safer to grill at the park than at home.

“Grilling is the thing like once it gets too warm to be in the kitchen you go outside and put something on the grill because the stove is hot and the oven on,” said Garbis. “It’s a good thing to do.”

Over 11,000 house fires in the U.S. involved a grill and South Euclid Fire Prevention Officer, Scott Sebastian, said those types of calls have been increasing, especially as the weather has warmed up. He thinks a lack of education is part of the issue.

“Maybe they're new grillers, they don't know how to do it properly, but we are seeing that in situations where we are having garage fires,” said Sebastian.

If using a charcoal grill, Sebastian said you must let the charcoal cool for 48 hours or put them in a pan covered in water for an hour. Never dispose of charcoals in a plastic bag or inside a plastic trash ca, instead use a metal trash can or bucket.

“I think we're getting an upkeep in that because a lot of the cities are going with, you know, the plastic garbage cans, they're making you remove yours and that's maybe all they have to use,” Sebastian said.

If using a gas grill, turn off the propane tank first, then the burners, and regardless of the type of grill, never grill on a wooden or vinyl deck or spray lighter fluid on an open flame, always have the grill a safe distance away from a house or garage area and keep small children away.

“There's about 10,000 injuries that happen with burns a year and half of those are from kids that are under the age of five. So you want to make sure grills are in the right spots, that kids aren't playing around them, and all these people are standing close by them to pay attention,” said Sebastian.

Safety was however at the top of minds at Edgewater Park. The Garbis sisters had gallons of water next to the grill in case they needed to put out a fire and another parkgoer had a plan of action when he had to pack up his picnic.

“I let everything cool down, move the charcoal around and put a little bit of water over it and keep stirring it around to make sure the fire goes all the way out,” said Douglas Williams.

