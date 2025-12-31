'There's no excuse for drunk driving': Police out in full force for New Year's holiday

CLEVELAND — New Year's Eve is officially one of the biggest party nights of the year, and while it can be celebratory for many, it's also a highly dangerous time for drivers on the road.

Local and state police have taken notice—beefing up patrols in an effort to keep you out of harm's way on the roads.

Law enforcement officials are stressing don't drink and drive, and don't get behind the wheel high.

There's no excuse, especially considering the volume of ride-share options now available.

"Drive sober. That's gonna be the first thing. It's gonna be the most important thing, obviously. It's gonna be the key focal point this year—as everybody wants to go out and wants to celebrate—either drive sober or designated ride share," said Sergeant Jeremy Kindler, Ohio State Highway Patrol Public Affairs Unit.

OSHP said that there is zero tolerance for disruptive behavior and will be on the lookout.

As you hit the snow-covered roads and before you even toast to a New Year, expect to see a lot of police on the highways and main roads.

From additional patrols to sobriety checkpoints—it is all happening today.

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day have quickly become some of the most dangerous driving days of the year.

Between slick road conditions and impaired drivers, it's challenging for everyone.

Safety precautions are key.

"Make sure that everybody in the vehicle you're traveling in is going to be wearing a seat belt. Everybody. The driver, the passenger, backseat passenger. Make sure everybody buckles up. Obviously we want to follow the speed limit. Move over for stopped public safety vehicles or any type of flashing lights on the side of the road," Kindler said.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving reports they traditionally see a surge in alcohol related crashes between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

Last year, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported two deadly crashes happened—which killed three people during the two-day New Year's holiday period.

Of those incidents, one crash and two fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs.

OSHP said that by doing our part, we can make a difference.

"We just wanna remind everybody to travel safely on the roadways. There's gonna be a lot more traffic on the roadways. We're expecting a higher volume of people traveling that night—going to and from family members houses, parties, events to dinner—social hour. Clean off your car and pay attention to the conditions," Kindler said.

Drivers are encouraged to report suspect impaired drivers by dialing #677.