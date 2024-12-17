'They are just are the epitome of joy and hope': South African youth choir to perform at Hudson church

HUDSON — Concerts during the holiday season are plentiful, but on Dec. 21 at 2 p.m., the Key of Hope Choir, a youth choir from Durban, South Africa, will perform a free concert at Hudson United Methodist Church.

The children will be sharing not only their talents but their stories of overcoming great odds.

It’s the second time the group has visited the local church following an invitation organized by church member Jackie Beam.

“There's just something really special and beautiful and anointed about them,” said Beam, a member at Hudson United Methodist Church.

Beam and her family had seen the choir previously at another area church.

“It was wet and gloomy and cold, and my husband was like ‘We've got to go check out this choir,’” Beam recalled. “So, we all did and just took her breath away. They have been through so much, but to witness them sing to meet them, they just are the epitome of joy and hope.”

The children are part of the nonprofit Key of Hope in Durban and Kenya social and educational aid, creative arts programs, and discipleship. Husband and wife Dan and Rachel Smither founded the ministry in 2007. The couple from Michigan moved their family to South Africa to make a difference.

“I’ve been with Key of Hope since I was nine,” said Asiphe, a native South African who grew up in the youth choir and now is its assistant director.

Years ago she was the lead in a song that was turned into a music video.

“I think when you're young and you're hungry and someone says to you, ‘God loves you’ it doesn't connect,” Asiphe said. “But I feel like when Key of Hope comes along or came along… they gave me a meal and said, ‘God loves me’ then that made sense that there was something in front of me that connected me to Christ and there was a provision that was met.”

Rachel said music is a universal language.

“Music is a draw and a connection for everybody. It doesn't matter where you come from or what language you speak or even your culture, it supersedes all of that,” Rachel said. “Not only are we seeing these children grow up like Asiphe and overcome those challenges but now they're turning around and reaching back to the generations behind them and showing them the way and leading the way.”

Hudson United Methodist Church Sr. Pastor Bruce Hartley said the young people’s visit speaks to ears and hearts.

“When you hear the story, the music almost becomes secondary because it's not just teaching the kids to sing and to perform in front of people. I think it's about affecting their lives with grace and hope.

Hartley said it’s also a reminder of one of the church’s foundational beliefs.

“John Wesley reminded us that the world is our parish,” Hartley said. ‘It's not our little hub here in Hudson. It’s throughout the country and certainly throughout the world.”

Asiphe said touring in the U.S. gives choir members space to grow and fuels their fight to continue improving lives in their communities.

As for what our takeaway should be?

“I want people to know that Jesus is working all over the world, Asiphe said. “He's loving people in South Africa (and) in China. He's loving people in America. “We want to share that story that Jesus is working all over the world and that's our story.”

Sponsorship and fundraising, including merchandise sales, help the Key of Hope Choir travel. Money raised also supports the nonprofit's mission to clothe, feed and send children to school in Durban and Kenya.

Hudson United Methodist Church will be hosting a lunch for the choir. The congregation will also be taking up a freewill offering.