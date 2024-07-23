They're back! Spotted lanternflies found in Rocky River

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — An invasive species is making another appearance in Cuyahoga County.

The City of Rocky River has reported a sighting of a spotted lanternfly. The city's service department found the insect last week on some brush dropped off by a resident.

Public Safety Service Director Rich Snyder said he's been waiting to get a look at this bug causing a lot of commotion.

"There's this big communal groan that it's here," he said. "It sounds like it's starting to move through Cuyahoga County."

Spotted lanternflies were first discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014.

The pesky insects feed on wood and flowery plants and leave behind a sticky, sugary liquid that causes plants to wilt and become more susceptible to diseases.

Be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly eggs now, before they hatch and wreak havoc on plants

RELATED: Be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly eggs now before they hatch and wreak havoc on plants

While these bugs can't harm humans, they can harm some of our favorite products.

"Some of the hosts it likes to feed on are agriculturally important crops, like grapes and stone fruits," Jonathan Shields with the Ohio Department of Agriculture said. "It makes it so you can't use the fruit for consumption."

Shields said urban areas like Cleveland seem to attract these bugs the most.

"It's pretty good at hitchhiking on cars, on trains," he said. "When it jumps off the railroad or the highway, it can find a host right away."

That's why everyone needs to stay vigilant. Shields said to check your cars, outdoor furniture and fencing. You should kill the bugs right away. If you spot more than just a few, use a chemical spray.

The city of Rocky River will be taking similar precautions. Snyder said it's going to take the power of communication and humans to put a stop to this invasive species.

"Not everyone knows what this bug is," he said. "The big thing for everyone in the community is to try and limit the spread."

If you spot these insects, take a picture and send it to the Ohio Plant Pest Reporter. CLICK HERE to send in your pictures.

CLICK HERE to read more about this invasive species.