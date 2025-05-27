This local orchestra makes history after performance at the Vatican

AKRON, Ohio — Hearts for Music is showing there is something for everyone when given a chance.

“We don’t care about sounding pretty. We care about the relationships because the beauty of the music will come through,” said Kitrael Chin, President and Founder of Hearts for Music.

Last month, the local organization made history after performing at the Vatican for the 2025 Jubilee of Persons with Disabilities in April.

But here’s the catch.

This isn’t your average orchestra.

These musicians are composed of dozens of children and adults with disabilities who, Chin said, have little to no musical experience.

Yet, this Akron-based orchestra has been able to show off its talents in front of thousands of people with only an iPad.

“If you play a C on a piano or on an iPad or digital instrument, you cannot tell the disability. You just hear sound,” said Chin. “I had a couple kiddos come up to me, some of them with tears telling me that they wanted to be a part of orchestra, wanted to be a part of band.”

Chin said they couldn’t join due to age or disability, so in 2016, he gave birth to Hearts for Music for performers like Cade Lewis.

“You strum and there’s like notes,” said Lewis.

Lewis is visually impaired and has mild cerebral palsy.

Yet, her ability to play a digital instrument shows she is not limited, as she and 13 other local musicians performed at the Vatican.

“It was awesome,” said Lewis.

As the only American special needs/disability music ensemble at this historic event, Chin and Lake County Board of Developmental Disabilities Recreation Specialist, Ellana Fishwick, said it further proves everyone deserves a chance.

“Seeing the different individuals faces light up when they just, they hit it for the first time, and they’re making that sound, it’s just, it’s really amazing to see,” said Fishwick.

Chin expects Hearts for Music to grace even more stages across the world.

“It’s our little attempt to show try to bring peace and to show that music can truly unite, not divide,” said Chin.

Hearts for Music has a concert scheduled for June 1 at St. Bernard in Akron, Ohio.