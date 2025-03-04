Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

This Mayfield Heights Police officer is a 'Guitar Hero'

In Mayfield Heights, a 12-year-old boy has a new guitar after being tricked when trying to buy one.
Posted

In Mayfield Heights, a 12-year-old boy has a new guitar after being tricked when trying to buy one.

The boy received an email from someone he thought he knew, saying a former teacher was donating musical instruments. The person said he would only have to pay for shipping.

When he asked about a guitar, the person said it would cost almost $200. And after several days, the guitar never came.

That's when the boy filed a police report, and Officer Mark Sember, who took the report, told the rest of his shift about the incident. They then pooled their money together and collected about $280.

Sember then went to Guitar Center and purchased the boy a guitar. The store even gave the officer a discount.

"I told him he had an early birthday present, because his birthday's in May, so, I pulled the guitar out from the side and obviously he lit up. His father was very appreciative as well," Sember said.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.