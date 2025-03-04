This Mayfield Heights Police officer is a 'Guitar Hero'

In Mayfield Heights, a 12-year-old boy has a new guitar after being tricked when trying to buy one.

The boy received an email from someone he thought he knew, saying a former teacher was donating musical instruments. The person said he would only have to pay for shipping.

When he asked about a guitar, the person said it would cost almost $200. And after several days, the guitar never came.

That's when the boy filed a police report, and Officer Mark Sember, who took the report, told the rest of his shift about the incident. They then pooled their money together and collected about $280.

Sember then went to Guitar Center and purchased the boy a guitar. The store even gave the officer a discount.

"I told him he had an early birthday present, because his birthday's in May, so, I pulled the guitar out from the side and obviously he lit up. His father was very appreciative as well," Sember said.