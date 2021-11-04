Thou Shalt Not Do This — Virgin Mary statue stolen from Slavic Village church

A church in Cleveland was the target of a theft this past weekend, but was stolen is a bit unusual—whoever the person or persons were made off with a large statue of the Virgin Mary that has graced the church grounds for more than half a century.

According to Rev. Robert Jasany, it happened at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Slavic Village.

"The statue has been on parish grounds for over 60 years. We are hoping that whoever stole this statue will return it to its rightful place. It is part of our history and it is greatly missed," Jasany said. "I am deeply saddened by the loss of this statue."

Police are investigating the crime.

Anyone with information about the statue should contact Cleveland police.

