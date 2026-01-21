Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Thousands expected to attend Stow's Annual Foodie Palooza

Gary Aleman.
Event organizer, Gary Aleman, shared this picture with News 5 from one of their Foodie Palooza event in 2023.
Posted

STOW, Ohio — If you’re looking for a way to beat the winter blues, consider buying a ticket to Stow’s Foodie Palooza on Saturday, Jan. 31, at Stow Monroe Falls High School from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers said the event first started in 2016 to bring more attention to some of the pizza restaurants in town.

Now, Gary Aleman said it has grown to include all kinds of food, from Asian to burgers and even wings that he said thousands enjoy each year. On top of that, Aleman said it’s all to benefit a good cause.

"The proceeds go to teacher grants in our school system here, so it is a benefit to the community. If you know teachers, they usually [spend] $400-500 of their own money for their kids in their classrooms; so, we try to benefit the teachers in our area here and benefit the community with some great food,” said Aleman.

Tickets are only $10, and with that, you’ll be able to get eight samples of food, whether it’s sunny, raining, or even snowing.

To get yours, click here.

