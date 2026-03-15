Thousands pack Huntington Convention Center as FAN EXPO Cleveland wraps up weekend celebration of pop culture

CLEVELAND — Fans packed the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland this weekend as FAN EXPO Cleveland wrapped up its celebration of pop culture Sunday.

The multi-day convention brought together fans of sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming and comic books for celebrity appearances, panels, workshops and a sprawling marketplace packed with collectibles and art.

The event, which originally launched as Wizard World Cleveland in 2015, has grown into one of the region’s largest fan conventions, drawing thousands of attendees each year to downtown Cleveland.

Inside the convention center, fans lined up for photos and autographs with celebrity guests, attended panel discussions about popular films and television shows, and browsed a massive show floor filled with vendors selling comics, collectibles and pop culture merchandise.

The event also featured hands-on experiences for fans, including “Sketch Duels,” where professional comic artists compete live in front of audiences, as well as workshops teaching attendees how to draw comics or break into the creative industry.

Cosplay, fans dressing as their favorite characters, remained one of the biggest attractions of the weekend. Attendees of all ages arrived in elaborate costumes inspired by superheroes, anime characters, video game icons and classic movie villains.