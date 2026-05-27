Three pedestrians injured in hit-skip crash in Bethlehem Township

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help locating a hit-skip vehicle that hit a tree in the road in Bethlehem Township, leaving three pedestrians injured, including one man in critical condition.

Troopers responded to the crash on Hudson Drive, east of Beth Avenue, around 10:37 p.m. on Saturday, May 23.

According to OSHP investigators, 21-year-old Dustin Sweet, of Canton, 79-year-old Gregory Cutchert, of Navarre, and 69-year-old Janet Ellis, of Navarre, all stopped at the downed tree.

OSHP officials said a vehicle struck the tree, causing it to hit Sweet, Cutchert, and Ellis, who were standing in the roadway next to the tree. Officials say the vehicle continued driving down the road.

Sweet was treated on the scene and released, but OSHP officials said Cutchert's injuries were life-threatening, and Ellis was seriously injured. Cutchert and Ellis were both taken to the hospital.

OSHP said the vehicle involved is possibly a small, light-colored four-door sedan, and it is potentially white, silver, or gray.

If you have any information on the vehicle, or know who may have driven it, call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (330) 433-6200.