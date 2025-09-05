Three-vehicle collision in Wayne County leaves 1 dead

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Cleveland Road in Wayne County.

Officials say around 8:00 p.m. Thursday, the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a report of three vehicles being involved in an accident on Cleveland Road.

Investigators say a 2010 Nissan Sentra was traveling southbound on Cleveland Road. It drove over the center line and hit a 2024 International semi-truck and trailer that was in the northbound lane.

The Nissan then flipped over and went into the southbound lane. It hit a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck that was pulling a horse trailer.

Imogene Osborne, 31, was driving the Nissan Sentra. Osborne was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner's Office. Officials say she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured in the crash.