Thursday, Friday performances of 'Wicked' canceled at Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND — Playhouse Square announced Thursday that tonight's and tomorrow's performances of "Wicked" have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns and the "detection of breakthrough cases within the company."

"We know this is a great disappointment for those who planned to spend part of their holiday season with us and we are grateful for their understanding," Playhouse Square said.

Shows scheduled on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week were also canceled.

How refunds are being handled, according to Playhouse Square:

Ticket holders who purchased directly from Playhouse Square (box office, phone or web) need take no action and will receive a full refund including handling fees. Depending on the bank issuing the credit card, it can take 7-10 days for the credit to appear on the cardholder’s account.



Ticket holders who purchased or received tickets through a third party will need to contact them directly.

Here is the remaining scheduled performances of "Wicked:"

Dec. 26 at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 29 at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 at 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 2 at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

Performances of "A Christmas Carol" by Great Lakes Theater are still on and have not been canceled.

