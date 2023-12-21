Thursday marks final drive-thru food distribution at Cleveland Muni Lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s the end of an era at Cleveland’s Muni Lot. On Thursday, Dec. 21 the Greater Cleveland Food Bank will hold its final drive-thru food distribution before ceasing operations in the lot.

The Food Bank anticipates at least 4,000 households will pick up healthy food and special holiday additions Thursday. The distribution marks the end of a three-year run at the Muni Lot.

READ MORE: Greater Cleveland Food Bank to end drive-thru food distributions at Muni Lot

The drive-thru food giveaway started in March 2020 when sweeping COVID-19 pandemic shut-downs catapulted the need for food assistance and contactless distributions. The short-term solution lasted longer than the Food Bank anticipated and the need has grown.

In the last fiscal year, the organization reported serving more than 400,000 clients. The record-breaking number includes 100,000 people seeking food assistance for the first time.

“It just really speaks to the fact that so many people are either living paycheck to paycheck, struggling to make ends meet, having to make difficult decisions between food and utilities or food and medicine,” said Karen Pozna, the communications director for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. “If we are able to provide them with the food they need and that’s one less thing they have to worry about, then that’s why we’re here.”

She said the end of Muni Lot distributions does not mean the end of available resources. A newly opened Community Resource Center, which includes a healthy choice market offering a grocery store shopping experience, served more than 3,500 households in its first month.

The Food Bank works with more than 1,000 community partners across its 6-county service area.

Anyone in need of food is encouraged to call the Food Bank Help Center at 216-738-2067 or go to www.GreaterClevelandFoodBank.org/map to find the nearest food distribution to their location. You can also go to the Food Bank’s new Community Resource Center located at 15500 South Waterloo Rd, Cleveland, 44110.

The final Muni Lot distribution is happening from 12-4 p.m. Thursday. Everyone is asked to pre-register for the event at www.WeFeedCle.org.