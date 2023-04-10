Tiny, floating houseboat development coming in May

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A new floating houseboat destination is in the works.

“It’s just what you need and nothing else as far as the bells and whistles go,” said Joe Lisa, Owner of Sol Stay. "It’s your perfect little private oasis."

The development called Sol Stay is bringing glamorous camping, also known as glamping, to the Lake Erie waterfront.

“More options for people to stay,” said Lisa. “Everything is just normal and traditional, there is just nothing unique.”

The difference between these floating homes compared to others is that they are mini.

“This year we are going to have 10 and then the goal is to continue expanding that and get somewhere around 25 and 30 of them,” Lisa added.

The available units can fit two people but Lisa is also building units that can fit up to four, that include kitchenettes. Prices range from $100 to $250 a night.

President of Shore and Islands Ohio, Larry Fletcher, said tourism has spiked immensely since 2021 and tourists needed more lodging options.

“Some people like to come back year after year and go back to that favorite spot, other people are looking for new opportunities such as these floating homes in this scenic area that we have here,” said Fletcher.

Each boat is different in its own way. Some units are new builds with cedar wood-paneled walls, but others are re-purposed boats.

“We have been building them all winter, so we have been building them and buying them from places,” said Lisa. “It’s kind of been a crazy process.”

Most of the units have just one bed.

“It’s maybe 100 square feet, 80 square feet," said Lisa.

But, that’s the point.

“Every single unit actually has a lock box in it,” Lisa added. “The goal with that is that you can lock your phone up and you and whoever you are with can get away and not be tempted to play around on your phone and waste the weekend away scrolling. You can connect with each other and have a good time."

Restrooms with toilets and showers are also on-site, along with a bar and hot tub for guests. Opening day is May 13th.

“This is the time of year when we start seeing a lot more activity with the warm weather attractions, so it’s great to have more lodging coming online,” Fletcher said.

