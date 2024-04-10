Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Toddler injured after accidentally shooting themself Wednesday evening

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 7:46 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 19:46:41-04

A three-year-old is undergoing emergency surgery after accidentally shooting themself Wednesday evening, Brunswick Hills Police said.

Around 5:30 p.m., the child's father set the weapon down on a bench in their apartment, and the toddler picked it up and accidentally discharged it, police said.

The 3-year-old was life-flighted to the hospital, police said.

Police have determined the incident to be accidental, but the investigation will continue.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through