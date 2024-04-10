Toddler injured after accidentally shooting themself Wednesday evening

A three-year-old is undergoing emergency surgery after accidentally shooting themself Wednesday evening, Brunswick Hills Police said.

Around 5:30 p.m., the child's father set the weapon down on a bench in their apartment, and the toddler picked it up and accidentally discharged it, police said.

The 3-year-old was life-flighted to the hospital, police said.

Police have determined the incident to be accidental, but the investigation will continue.