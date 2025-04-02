Toddler shot and injured in Akron

A 1-year-old boy is undergoing surgery after he was shot on Wednesday afternoon, according to Akron Police.

Around 3 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Hyde Park Avenue for a report of a shooting, Akron Police said. Upon arrival, they located the toddler, who had been shot in the abdomen.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing surgery, police said. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police detained a 17-year-old boy, Akron Police said. It is unknown at this time what role he played in the shooting.

Another 17-year-old boy was self-transported to the hospital with an injury to his leg. Investigators believe it may be related.

No further information is available at this time, and the shooting remains under investigation.

