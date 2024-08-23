Top Thrill 2 to remain closed for remainder of 2024 season

On Friday, Cedar Point announced that Top Thrill 2 will not reopen for the remainder of the 2024 season.

The amusement park said that the roller coaster's manufacturer is unable to complete the modifications needed before the end of the season.

"We are extremely disappointed that we cannot open the ride this season, but remain committed to delivering a reliable, consistent and unparalleled coaster experience for our guests in 2025," Cedar Point said in a release. "In the meantime, please accept our sincere apology for the disappointment and inconvenience."