Top Thrill 2 undergoing 'extended closure' for mechanical modifications

Cedar Point announced Sunday that Top Thrill 2 is under an extended closure while the ride's manufacturer "completes mechanical modification to the ride's vehicles."

The park said that once the modification is complete, it will conduct an inspection and review of the ride before it reopens. A reopening date hasn't been confirmed.

"We know our guests are excited to experience this incredbile roller coaster, and we share your disappointment that we are not able to operate it this weekend," Cedar Point said. "We will do everything possible to reopen Top Thrill 2 as soon as we are confident we can deliver the ride experience that our guests deserve."