I-90 EB in Lake County reopens following semi truck crash

Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland
Road crews have cleared a crash involving a tractor-trailer that shut down Interstate 90 EB in Lake County. I-90 EB was shut down between State Routes 616 and 44 for around three hours.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was on the side of the road at mile marker 199 in Concord Township, assisting a disabled vehicle, when multiple other vehicles passing by lost control and crashed. In total, four tractor-trailers and two cars were damaged in the crash. Another semi truck pulled off the road to avoid the crash but got stuck in the snow, creating a pile-up.

The sheriff's office said the cause of the initial accident is under investigation, "but unsafe speed given the road and weather conditions is believed to be the contributing factor."

No one was injured in the initial crash, the sheriff's office said. One person at a nearby rest area suffered a medical emergency and was taken to a nearby hospital.

This story will be updated when we learn more.

