'Trash panda' turned 'porch pirate' — Raccoon swipes and devours duck food package

AURORA, Ohio — It's a 'porch pirate' theft unlike any other.

For Mike and Sally Baird of Aurora, they're used to seeing raccoons, deer or coyotes pop up on their security cameras.

But it's the videos captured Tuesday night that left them laughing all morning: a raccoon dragging away their Amazon package, which contained 8 pounds of duck food.

As a reporter, I've seen a lot of surveillance videos over the years.



This may be my favorite. pic.twitter.com/8d5C0YQSuu — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) April 20, 2023

"It was just hilarious," Sally Baird said.

Surveillance videos show the raccoon approaching the package containing duckling starter food and then dragging it away.

Baird said her husband noticed the intruder when he was reviewing video from the night before.

"He said we had a package stolen off the porch last night," she explained. "And I was like, 'Let me call the police.' And he was like, 'I don't think the police are going to do anything about this.'"

Baird added the raccoon didn't make it very far hauling the 8-pound package.

"He sat under our little tulip tree and opened it up and had his lunch," Baird explained. "I didn't even report it as lost or stolen. It's worth a laugh just to see the little rascal in action."

Clay LePard is a special projects reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on Twitter @ClayLePard or on Facebook Clay LePard News 5.

