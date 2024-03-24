'Touchdown-worthy slice': Travis Kelce spotted at Geraci’s Slice Shop in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Travis Kelce was spotted in Cleveland this weekend mingling, talking with fans, and stopping in at Geraci’s Slice Shop to grab some pizza.

His return to The Land followed a vacation in the Bahamas with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

While Kelce was seen hanging out Downtown, he flew solo without Swift.

Geraci's posted a photo of the Super Bowl champion on its Instagram page, saying, "when NFL star and Heights legend @killatrav swings by Geraci’s Slice Shop, you know it’s going to be a touchdown-worthy slice! Next time bring Taylor."

It hasn't been that long since Kelce and his brother Jason were in Cleveland. The two were in town for bobblehead night at a Cavs game earlier this month.

