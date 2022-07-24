Tribute unveiled to Deputy U.S. Marshal who spent decades protecting and serving

CLEVELAND — John Elliott spent his life protecting and serving. First as a Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputy and then as a Deputy U.S. Marshal.

“He’s got a legacy here in Cleveland. He was one of the most respected law enforcement officers that ever came through the city,” said his son, U.S. Marshal of the Northern District of Ohio, Pete Elliott.

On Thursday, a new conference room named in his honor was unveiled. The room is filled with pieces of history that tell the tale of some of Northeast Ohio’s most notorious crimes.

John Elliott also helped start the U.S. Marshals witness protection program in the 1970s.

His son followed in his footsteps. “We actually worked together in 1987 to 1990 in the Marshal Service. So, you know, those are three great years of my life when I was able to work with my father during those days,” said Pete Elliott.

John Elliott died in March of 2020, he was 83 years old.

“When I became deputy marshal, my dad was able to present me my credentials on stage back in 1987. And one of the things my dad wanted when he was buried, he wanted to take his badge with him,” said Pete Elliott.

Now, the conference room will serve as a lasting tribute to a man who spent decades serving the community.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.