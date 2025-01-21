Trump's immigration crackdown sparks fear, support in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Order after order, just hours after being sworn into his second term, President Donald Trump kept his word by signing a series of executive orders tightening immigration policy.

These orders include continuing the construction of a border wall, increasing military security at that border, and taking steps toward mass deportation. While some in Ohio are happy to see the change in immigration policy, others are scared of what’s to come.

As President Donald Trump's pen signed the papers, months of worry became a reality for many in the undocumented community.

“Being from the Hispanic community, I am facing fear and been in the process that we are currently in to being revoked and to be sent to the border,” said an undocumented man that did not want to reveal his identity.

He's too fearful of revealing his identity and is speaking to us through a translator. The Mexican man told us he came to the U.S. on a work visa that lasted 10 years. After it expired, he soon applied for a green card, but his application has been in processing for six years.

"They really don't know what the government is planning to do, but we do know that if you are deported, and it's unsure as to exactly where you go," he said.

Now, he’s afraid he’ll be sent back to his city in Mexico, which is near the border, where he says the cartel is wreaking havoc.

“For them to gain the territories theirs wars between them and they burn semi-trucks if there’s people walking by they get caught in the cross fire,” he said.

That fear is what Margeret Wong, an immigration attorney, has been seeing as calls to her law firm have increased by 90%.

“They're just scared. They're scared people come to their house, and these are people who stayed in America 25, 30, 40 years,” said Wong, managing partner of Margaret Wong and Associates Immigration Law Firm.

Wong says the president's deportation plans did not surprise her, and she expects to see more raids.

“They could go to different highways and stop people, which they have been doing even under Obama. But Obama did it so gracefully, like this morning, rumor is that they were already in Ohio, but more southern Ohio.” Wong said.

Wong believes some members of the undocumented community may be OK.

“The reality is not as bad as I thought, because this morning, he really reinforced the cartel, and that's so correct. Those cartels are horrible. They just chop your head off,” Wong continued, “I think their priority right now is more the people with criminal records.”

Meanwhile, Ohio Senator Jerry Cirino is happy to see Trump's crackdown on immigration policy.

“Illegal immigration is the problem and very few countries allow immigrants to just simply flow in and out as they wish, without some kind of process,” said Cirino.

As the state senator who represents many cities that are immigrant-rich, he reminds the public that executive orders are focused on those breaking the law.

“I think if you're not a member of a gang, a drug cartel, or a convicted felon who illegally immigrated to the United States, you don't have a lot to worry about,” said Cirino.

For this Mexican Native, he says he has no criminal record, and he's just trying to build a better life for his family.

“We start business and able to provide jobs for other people and to pay our taxes and to contribute to the economy,” he said.