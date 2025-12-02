TSA to charge $45 fee for travelers without REAL ID starting in February

CLEVELAND — The Transportation Security Administration will begin charging a $45 fee to air travelers who arrive at airport security without a REAL ID, the agency announced Monday, adding new urgency to a requirement that has already confused millions of Americans.

Beginning in February, passengers who don’t have the upgraded identification will have to pay the fee before undergoing additional screening. Although the ID has technically been required since May, TSA has continued to allow travelers through security with extra checks and a written warning.

The Department of Homeland Security said about 94% of U.S. travelers are already compliant. The agency said the new fee is designed to encourage the remaining travelers to update their credentials before enforcement tightens.

Travel analysts warn the change could create new headaches for travelers, including those who do have the correct identification.

Julian Kheel, CEO of Points Path, said travelers should expect some early turbulence once the fee takes effect.

“Undoubtedly this is going to cause some delays at TSA checkpoints even for travelers who do have the right ID, simply because of confusion at the beginning of the process,” Kheel said. “In addition, TSA says people who do elect to have their ID checked to pay the fee can expect to have a 10 to 30 minute delay while that process takes place.”

REAL ID is a federally compliant, state-issued driver’s license or identification card created after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to strengthen identity verification. The IDs, typically marked with a white star in a yellow circle, require more documentation than standard licenses, including proof of identity, residency and lawful presence.

The requirement was initially set to take effect in 2008, but implementation has been delayed several times over the last 15 years, leading to widespread confusion about deadlines, enforcement and alternatives.