Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tuesday at 6AM: We announce the winner of a new Kia EV6 in our Back to School Teacher Surprise Contest!

Back to School Surprise Tune In REV.png
News 5
We'll announce the winner of a brand new Kia EV6 electric vehicle from Preston Kia on Good Morning Cleveland Tuesday at 6 a.m.
Back to School Surprise Tune In REV.png
Posted at 4:46 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 16:46:37-04

Tune in to Good Morning Cleveland on Tuesday at 6 a.m. as we surprise a deserving Northeast Ohio teacher with a brand new Kia EV6 electric vehicle from Preston Kia!

Watch the surprise announcement live beginning Tuesday at 6 a.m.:

News 5 at 6

Throughout August and September, we've been profiling the four finalists for our Back to School Surprise contest. Out of nearly 200 entries, we chose four finalists who have gone above and beyond for their students and are truly deserving of a big back-to-school surprise. The three runners-up will win $1,000, $2,000, and $3,000 cash prizes, and the grand prize winner will be able to drive up to school in a brand new Kia EV6 electric vehicle, all courtesy of Preston Kia!

We'll be surprising the big winners LIVE from Preston Kia during Good Morning Cleveland on Tuesday morning. Tune in to see who won!

Watch our profiles of the four finalists below:

Meet Sebastian Jenkins, our first Back-to-School Surprise Finalist
Meet Alison Berger, our second Back-to-School Surprise finalist
Our 3rd Back-to-School Surprise Finalist is Jane Rohfeld at Woodbury Elementary
Meet our last Back to School Surprise finalist: Latoya Smith at Lorain H.S.

You can also read about finalists below:

Related stories:

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.