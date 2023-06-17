Two dead in East Cleveland house fire

The State Fire Marshall and the East Cleveland Fire Department are investigating a fatal fire that occurred Saturday morning, according to the East Cleveland Fire Chief.

Fire officials said the fire occurred in a house located along E. 135th Street, and two older women were killed in the fire.

The fire is still under investigation.

News 5 is working to learn more information.

