Two elderly men dead in Rittman in apparent homicide-suicide, police say

Two elderly men are dead after an apparent homicide-suicide took place in Rittman Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to S. Main Street for a shooting outside of an apartment building. They arrived at the scene to find one man shot in the backyard and the suspected shooter inside his apartment, according to the Rittman Police Department.

Officers attempted to get the shooter out of his apartment while other officers responded to the man who was shot, getting him out of the line of fire.

Officers forced entry into the suspect’s apartment after a suspected third shot was heard from inside the apartment. The 76-year-old man was found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said police.

According to police, the 71-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooter was pronounced dead in the ambulance.

No further information has been provided at this time. The incident is under investigation.