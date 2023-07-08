Two men arrested for robbing bank, shooting Columbus Police officer

Two Central Ohio men have been arrested and charged federally for their alleged roles in robberies which led to the shooting of a Columbus Police officer on July 6, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

One of the men was arrested Friday morning in Columbus, while the other was arrested at the O’Hare Airport in Chicago on Saturday while attempting to get on a flight to Turkey, officials said.

One of the men and another suspect allegedly stole a black Porsche SUV from a car dealership in Columbus. They then robbed a bank in Hilliard, Ohio and fled the scene, officials said.

Columbus officers encountered the suspects and the stolen vehicle on Interstate 70 eastbound, which is when one officer was shot at, seriously injuring him, according to officials.

Officials said one of the suspects was also shot and killed at the scene, and the other two men fled the scene on foot.

Both men are charged with aiding and abetting a bank robbery and aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.