Two men dead, one arrested in Bedford

BEDFORD, Ohio — Two men are dead, and one man has been arrested, after police were called to a Bedford residence on Saturday morning.

Bedford police responded around 8:50 a.m. to a Magnolia Avenue residence for a report that a male was bleeding from the head, police said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found two males on the floor “bleeding profusely.” One male was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The other male was transported to Marymount Hospital and then life-flighted to Metro where he later died from his injuries.

Police say a suspect was arrested shortly after and transported to Solon Jail.

The Medical Examiner lists two deceased men with the same last name, ages 19 and 47, on its report, with their place of death matching where police say the two men died.

News 5 is working to learn more about the men and what happened.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.