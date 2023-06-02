Two men sentenced to life in prison after killing man in Akron

Two men were sentenced to life in prison for the death of Derrick Patterson, 55, according to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office.

Anthony Fowler, 44, and Alexander Quarterman, 49, shot and killed Patterson after running him over in July of 2022.

On May 17, a Summit County jury found Fowler and Quarterman guilty of the following charges:



Two Counts of Murder with Firearms Specifications

Felonious Assault with a Firearm Specification

Felonious Assault

The killing occurred after Fowler and Quarterman got into an argument with Patterson at a convenience store in Akron.

