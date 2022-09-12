Two mothers seek justice one year after murders near University of Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Two mothers experiencing pain no parent should endure also share a similar fear of justice escaping them.

Cheryl Rossbach's daughter, 18-year-old Maya McFetridge, and Keesha Wilson-Law's son, Alex Beasley, were shot and killed nearly one year ago just off the campus of the University of Akron.

No one has been charged in the double murder.

"It is really frustrating. I feel like people are forgetting about her and who she was and that she died," Rossbach said.

"I want them to remember Alex. I want them to remember not just Alex's death, but I want them to remember his life," Wilson-Law said.

McFetridge, an art student, had only been at UA for less than a month at the time of her death. Her colorful blue hair was just one way she stood out.

"She had a really big personality and people that met her just never forgot her. She always made a big presence," Rossbach said.

Wilson-Law remembers her son's energy and his ability to be a peacemaker.

"It was his overall personality, his energy, his love, his silliness," she said.

Police said McFetridge and Beasley were victims of indiscriminate gunfire in the early morning hours of Sept. 19, 2021.

Investigators said there were several parties in the area of Kling and Wheeler streets, and at some point, there was an outdoor altercation with shots fired.

McFetridge died at the scene. Beasley died at an Akron hospital several days later.

Both families are extremely troubled that the killer remains on the streets.

"I never thought it would be a year, but it has been hard to get justice," Wilson-Law said.

"I just wish people would think of it as their only daughter," Rossbach said.

The University of Akron's Board of Trustees put up a $50,000 reward in the case, and last November, police released video showing two men wearing white T-shirts in the neighborhood. They were described as "persons of interest" but have not been identified.

Despite all of the attention, Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said the department is not ready to bring charges against anyone.

Both mothers are now urging anyone who knows the truth to come forward.

"She was just 18, just starting her life," Rossbach said. "She had such hopes to change the world.

"The plea that I will make today is the same plea that I made last year. If you know something, say something," Wilson-Law said.

Both families also expressed frustration that a makeshift memorial near the crime scene was removed. Flowers, stuffed animals and personal messages to honor the victims were wrapped around a telephone pole, but all of it was taken down within the past few months, according to Wilson-Law.

"Those were precious gifts that their friends and family posted on those poles," she said. "I just do find it kind of odd that it was torn down shortly before school started."

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.