Two mountain bongo calves born at African Safari Wildlife Park

Two mountain bongo calves were born at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton in June, and the park is hosting a “Baby Bongo Bash” to celebrate.

The park will be announcing the calves' names and genders at the celebration on July 16 at 2 p.m.

One of the calves was born on June 18 to its mother, Aurora, and the second was born on June 23 to its mother, Maleficent. The father of the two is named Calvin.

Mountain bongo are large antelope and are native to forests in Kenya, according to the park. The animal is listed as “critically endangered” as habitat loss and poaching has reduced its population to roughly 100.

In 2004, the park was able to transport 18 captive-born mountain bongo from North America to the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy for a rewilding program, which now has over 60 semi-wild mountain bongo at the conservancy.

During the July celebration, the animals throughout the park will be given baby-themed treats and toys.

Park staff has created an Amazon wishlist for the calves and their parents, which can be accessed here.

