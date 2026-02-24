2 people shot at Warrensville Heights Olive Garden

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are investigating after two people were shot Monday evening at an Olive Garden in Warrensville Heights. According to Warrensville Heights Police dispatch, officers were called to the Olive Garden in the 26000 block of Harvard Road around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Dispatch confirms to News 5 that two people were shot.

Both victims were rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not known. Investigators have not confirmed whether the shooting happened inside or outside the restaurant.

According to dispatch, two people are in custody.

Just across Harvard Road, our Overnight News Tracker captured Beachwood Police placing crime tape near the entrance of the Emergency Room at University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.

Working on additional details but two people were shot in the area Olive Garden and UH Ahuja on the border of Warrensville and Beachwood. Police were going inside the restaurant and had an area outside the hospital taped off. @MikeHoldenNews live all morning on @WEWS pic.twitter.com/7o2GsuQ45X — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) February 24, 2026

The hospital sits directly across the street from the restaurant, but it is technically located in Beachwood.

Beachwood Police Dispatch told News 5's Mike Holden that Warrensville Heights Police is handling the investigation.

They say the shooting happened within Warrensville Heights’ jurisdiction, as the Olive Garden is located in Warrensville Heights.

News 5 reached out to Olive Garden corporate representatives and University Hospitals officials for additional comment.