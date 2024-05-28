Two University Circle Police Officers smell trouble, what they did next might have saved a life

UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio — Two University Circle Police Officers were at the right place at the right time and followed their noses that something was wrong.

“They sniff for trouble, and they also sniff for anything and picked up on that smell,” said Chief Tom Wetzel, University Circle Police.

It was about 10:30 Friday night when the two officers were driving near East 108th and Frank Avenue when they smelled smoke, explained Wetzel.

“Instead of just driving around and listening to the radio of the ball game, they’re paying attention. They’re acting on their instincts when something seems wrong, they’re looking into it. In this case they actually smelled something that didn’t smell right,” added Wetzel.

The two followed the smoke and found the fire at what police said appeared to be a vacant building. That’s when they heard a woman yelling for help. Police said the officers were able to help the woman get the door unlocked and get out of the building safely.

Police said the woman told them nobody else was in the building. The officers tried to go inside, but the smoke was too intense.

“Following their instincts when something doesn’t seem right, they look into it. In this case, it didn’t smell right, and they looked into it,” added Wetzel.

The woman was not hurt. The fire department arrived and put out the fire.