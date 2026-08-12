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U.S. Coast Guard searching for man after boat overturns on Lake Erie

Coast Guard
News 5 Cleveland
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Coast Guard
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Authorities in Ashtabula County are searching for a 73-year-old man after his boat overturned late Wednesday morning nine miles offshore of Conneaut.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the man and two other passengers were in a 22-foot-long vessel that overturned around 11 a.m.

A nearby good Samaritan rescued the two passengers, who were uninjured. The name of the missing man has not been released.

The Coast Guard deployed a helicopter and response boat, and crews from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Conneaut Fire Department and the Ashtabula County Dive Team were called in to help search for the man.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the missing man to contact Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes at 714-843-9527.

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