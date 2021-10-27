U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge coming to Cleveland Friday

CLEVELAND — U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge will be coming to Cleveland on Friday for a Choice Neighborhoods groundbreaking in the city’s Buckeye Woodhill neighborhood.

In May 2021, HUD awarded the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority and the city of Cleveland a $35 millin Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant.

The grant will be used to implement the city’s Buckeye/Woodhill transformation plan, which includes new housing, streets, public space and programming.

“The Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant ensures our city, partners and residents can continue the important work of making equitable neighborhood development a reality in Cleveland neighborhoods. This grant is a testament to the hard work and dedication of residents in the Buckeye-Woodhill community, working with the support of both CMHA and Council member Blaine Griffin. We appreciate their collaboration throughout this process and moving forward,” said Mayor Frank Jackson at the time the grant was awarded in May.

Fudge will be joined by Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Cuyahoga County Housing Authority CEO Jeffrey Patterson and local elected officials and housing developers, according to the release from Fudge’s office.

The ceremony will take place at Woodhill Homes on Buckeye Road at 1 p.m.

