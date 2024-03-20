U.S. Marshals arrest 23-year-old man sought for hit-skip crash that killed Akron father

David Farren, the 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly hit-skip crash last month, is now behind bars, according to U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot.

Farren was arrested at his girlfriend's house in Akron on Monday by the U.S. Marshals Service on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide, Elliot said. Farren is also charged with hit-skip, a second-degree felony, according to Akron Municipal Court records.

A warrant was issued earlier this month for the Feb. 9 crash that killed 47-year-old Jimmy Fletcher.

RELATED: Police identify suspect in Akron hit-skip that killed 47-year-old bicyclist

Authorities say that Fletcher was riding an electric bicycle when a 2013 Chevy Cruze struck him. The driver, later identified as Farren, fled the scene. Fletcher died from his injuries several days later.

Authorities said detectives tracked the vehicle down in Ashtabula on March 7 and had it towed to Akron to process it for evidence.

Court records show that Farren is being held in jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond. He has an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday, and his case is set to appear before a grand jury for consideration next month.

After the crash, News 5 spoke with Fletcher's family about his death. You can watch more in the player below:

Family calls for justice after bicyclist killed by hit-skip driver in Akron

RELATED: Family calls for justice after bicyclist killed by hit-skip driver in Akron