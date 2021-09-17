U.S. Marshals award officers at Cleveland ceremony

CLEVELAND — The U.S. Marshals held its annual award ceremony in Cleveland at Progressive Field Thursday and some local officials were offered a special designation.

One of those officials is Tim Wires, the chief of juvenile probation in Stark County. The U.S. Marshals has its own purple heart award, with Wires receiving that honor.

In March, Wires was a part-time marshal when he was on the team serving a warrant in Canton.

“The overall objective was to basically be on the perimeter and let the SWAT team come in and do the heavy lifting. But unfortunately, things didn't work out that way,” Wires said.

He was trying to help bring in Aaron Pierre Thomas, who was charged with aggravated robbery. Thomas was considered violent — he made comments in the past about wanting to die through suicide by police.

After trying to break out a second-story window, police said Thomas stormed out the front door, firing at the law enforcement outside. He hit Wires in the process.

“We're one team across the board. Even when he was shot, he was laying on the ground. He was able to fire back at the suspect,” said Pete Elliott of the U.S. Marshals Northern District of Ohio.

Wires fired back, and he and Thomas both ended up in the hospital. When he looks back on that day and reflects upon his service, Wires said he wouldn’t change a thing.

“It’s an honor to serve with the United States Marshal Service just for their broad reach and for their overall mission of doing the very best that they can, and being trained to take the most violent-of-the-violent off of the streets,” Wires said.

“To be a part of that is an absolute honor. I wouldn't have traded it for the world.”

Since its inception in 2003, this unit has arrested over 50,000 violent individuals in Northern Ohio.

“They're the best. I am so proud of each and every one of them for the work that they do every day to put their lives on the line,” Elliott said.

Here’s the full list of award recipients at Thursday’s ceremony:

2019 Awards

Wayne Leon Officer of the Year: Bruce Osborne, Richland County Sheriff’s Office

U.S. Marshals Operational Employee of the Year: Dominque Vanest, Akron

U.S. Marshals Administrative Employee of the Year: Patricia Malley, Cleveland

U.S. Marshals Court Security Officer of the Year: Donald Bartolet, Akron

NOVFTF Division of the Year: Akron

Law Enforcement Partner of the Year: Drug Enforcement Administration

Citizen of the Year: Bill Reed, Aloft Hotel

Outstanding Community Partnership: MetroHealth’s Metro Life Flight

John K. Elliott Perseverance In Investigations Award: USDJ Jack Zouhary Protection Team

David L. Harlow Lifetime Achievement Award: Troy Mizell, USMS Retired

Susan Graves Part-Timer Officers of the Year: Mike Gabel, Bath Police Department

2020 Awards

Wayne Leon Officer of the Year: Wes Dobbins, Summit County Sheriff’s Office

U.S. Marshals Operational Employee of the Year: Zach Denzler, Youngstown

U.S. Marshals Administrative Employee of the Year: Jeff Oleksiak, Cleveland

U.S. Marshals Court Security Officer of the Year: Michael Metzger, Toledo

NOVFTF Division of the Year: Youngstown

Law Enforcement Partner of the Year: Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office

Citizen of the Year: Cleveland Baron’s Bus Company

Outstanding Community Partnership: Amanda Berry and the Fox 8 News Team

Outstanding New Initiative: Operation Safety Net

John K. Elliott Perseverance In Investigations Award-:Missing Children Unit, Bill Boldin

John K. Elliott Perseverance In Investigations Award: Jesse Barfelz, TOG

David L. Harlow Lifetime Achievement Award: Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp Retired

David L. Harlow Lifetime Achievement Award: Robin Lees, Youngstown Police Retired

Susan Graves Part-Timer Officers of the Year: Jamie Onion, Willoughby Hills PD

Special Awards

Career Achievement: Andrew Deserto

Memorial-K9 Task Force Officer:Rocky (presented posthumously)

Purple Heart: Task Force Officer Tim Wires

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.