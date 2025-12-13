U.S. Marshals: Man took his own life during attempted arrest

CLEVELAND — The U.S. Marshals said one man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an attempted arrest they made on Friday.

According to the Marshals, Brooklyn Police said just before 6 a.m., 24-year-old Dionte Hawthorne Junior entered an apartment at the 300 block of Northridge Oval without permission and shot a man and threatened to shoot a woman, before running away.

Brooklyn Police then reached out to the Northeast Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFT) for help, the U.S Marshals said.

NOVFT members tried to arrest Hawthorne at the 6400 block of Scovill Avenue in Cleveland later that day. Two women confirmed Hawthorne was home, but when authorities called out to him, they said they heard gunfire and found he had taken his own life, the U.S. Marshals said.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

“This is a difficult conclusion to this case for everyone involved. Law enforcement always hopes for and works towards no further violence during arrest attempts,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said in a statement.