U.S. Marshals recapture 2 inmates who escaped from Lorain Co. facility Wednesday night

U.S. Marshals have captured the two inmates who escaped from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria Wednesday night, officials confirmed to News 5 Friday morning.

One inmate was captured at a hotel in Wadsworth, authorities said. The other was spotted walking down the street.

At around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the facility located on Murray Ridge Road, according to a news release from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation revealed inmates Steven A. Carpenter and Johnny L. Brooks Jr. were able to break a window and escape.

Carpenter was incarcerated for burglary and Brooks was incarcerated for possession of drugs.

