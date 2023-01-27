UA nursing student provide care, conversation at Akron's Grace House

AKRON, Ohio — University of Akron nursing student Allison Cesar knows spending a short time with residents at Grace House goes a long way, whether it's through care and comfort or just conversation.

"I hope it gives them some sort of comfort because a lot of these patients don't really have people who are coming in every single day to support them," Cesar said.

Cesar, 22, spent time with 69-year-old Sonia Casto, who is terminally ill with advanced lung disease.

Cesar asked Casto questions, listened intently and painted her nails a purple color.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland UA nursing student Allison Cesar, 22, paints 69-year-old Sonia Casto's nails.

Casto said the compassion shown to her is very meaningful and puts her mind at ease that she "will pass comfortably."

"It just means that God looks after everyone. That's what it means to me," Casto said. "They pamper you. You don't have to do anything except smile and tell them what you want."

Grace House opened as the first comfort care home in Summit County in September.

The home provides a caring environment for hospice enrolled individuals who can't afford or don't have access to a caregiver. It has six beds and has had 24 residents to date. All of the care is free.

Executive Director Holly Klein, a former hospice nurse, said she realized there was a need for this type of end of life care because patients— some of them homeless— were dying alone.

"Facing a terminal illness is already so hard, but being alone or not having adequate or safe housing on top of it, I can't imagine how scary that must be," Klein said.

For Klein and cofounder, Cindy Browning, the home is a labor of love that took eight years to turn into a reality.

Forming a partnership with UA nursing students seemed natural, allowing them to truly understand the meaning of compassion and enhance their communication skills.

"Being here at Grace House, it allows student to put the stethoscopes down and just learn how to be present, how to have that bedside manner," Klein said. "How do I meet the person where they're at and let them tell us what they need?"

Cesar, who plans to be a cosmetology nurse after graduation, said while the interaction can be difficult, the experience is also very rewarding.

"I'm just grateful to be able to learn how to talk to patients," she said. "Any nursing students, or any nurses in general, who need to heighten their communication and more realistically care for patients, this would be a great place to come to because it gives you the opportunity to really sit down and talk to the patients and understand where they're coming from."

CLICK HERE for more information about Grace House.

