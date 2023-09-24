UAW Local 573 in Streetsboro feels support on picket line

STREETSBORO, Ohio — More than a day spent on strike and UAW Local 573 members are being joined by many others out on the picket line.

"We are coming from Buffalo, New York Local 897 UAW, the Ford plant," said Jennifer Tonzola from Buffalo. On Saturday morning, Jennifer and John Tonzola joined the picket in Cleveland.

"We heard it was Streetsboro parts plant, and then we said hey, that sounds like right where we're going; we looked on Google Maps, and here we are," said John Tonzola, from Buffalo.

On Saturday night, A Cleveland Metropolitan School District teacher joined the auto workers, "It crosses even careers, so I stand with them because they're me and I'm them. We're in this, together," said CMSD middle school teacher Vincent Stokes II.

Stokes II said he's on the picket because he's a union member too. "If they get a fair contract, CTU is having upcoming contracts, and prayerfully, we would have the same thing. We all want, all we want to do is feed our families," said Stokes.

Local 573 said its members will be on the picket line for four hours, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There is some anxiety about how long the strike will last.

"Our fight is not just our fight; it's fight for everybody, it's workers' rights," said Jose Torres, Local 573 strike captain.

Spirits are up Saturday, thanks to the big outpouring of support, "I want to give a shout-out to Local 2000 Ford Avon for bringing us firewood, Local 1005; we had a couple of their members come out, I know 1250 is going to be out here soon," said Torres.

"I'm going to bring them some food probably tomorrow, but I'm going to stand with them until this is over, I am going to stand with the UAW," said Stokes II.