Uniontown woman who drove car into house, killing man sentenced to prison

A 33-year-old woman will spend the next six to nine years in prison for crashing into a home and killing a 69-year-old man who was asleep.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Kathryn Michael also ordered that the defendant, Hallie Christine Maczko, have her license suspended for life.

Maczko had previously pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, OVI, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 on Barth Road in the city of Green.

Authorities said Maczko was behind the wheel of a 2010 Suburu heading north on Mayfair Road when she lost control of the vehicle and smashed into a house belonging to Robert D. Shull Jr., who died as a result of the crash.

69-year-old man killed while sleeping after car crashes through his home

