United finds loose bolts on 737 Max 9 planes in wake of Alaska Airlines door plug incident

Boeing 737 Max 9s were removed from service due to the Alaska Airlines incident.
Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
Alaska Airlines N704AL, a 737 Max 9 which made an emergency landing at Portland International Airport after a part of the fuselage broke off mid-flight on Friday, is parked at a maintenance hanger in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Boeing Plane Emergency Landing
Posted at 4:26 PM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 16:27:07-05

United Airlines said Monday that it has found loose bolts during inspections of its 737 Max 9 fleet in the wake of a door plug getting blown out of an Alaska Airlines plane over the weekend.

United won't say how many planes had loose bolts.

"Since we began preliminary inspections on Saturday, we have found instances that appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug -- for example, bolts that needed additional tightening," United said in a statement. "These findings will be remedied by our Tech Ops team to safely return the aircraft to service."

This is a developing story. 

