United Way of Greater Cleveland launches new food resource finder

As the historic government shutdown continues, United Way of Greater Cleveland has launched a new food resource finder to help people seeking food assistance.

Due to getting so many calls to its 211 helpline, United Way launched a finder on 211oh.org.

They are also hiring temporary staff to answer the increased number of calls they have been receiving.

More than 190,000 residents in Cuyahoga County and 2,500 residents in Geauga County rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to help feed their families.