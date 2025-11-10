Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

United Way of Greater Cleveland launches new food resource finder

Ohio United Way study shows growing working poor
File image
Ohio United Way study shows growing working poor
Posted

As the historic government shutdown continues, United Way of Greater Cleveland has launched a new food resource finder to help people seeking food assistance.

Due to getting so many calls to its 211 helpline, United Way launched a finder on 211oh.org.

They are also hiring temporary staff to answer the increased number of calls they have been receiving.

More than 190,000 residents in Cuyahoga County and 2,500 residents in Geauga County rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to help feed their families.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.