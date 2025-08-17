University Circle Police Department hosts seminar to strengthen marriages of officers

CLEVELAND — The University Circle Police Department hopes to help police officers and their families with a unique seminar.

The department is hosting a police marriage seminar for area police officers and their spouses.

“The demands of police work can really take their toll on the personal lives of cops, and one area that really struggles is our marriages. And when our marriages suffer, our families suffer,” said UCPD Chief Tom Wetzel.

According to Wetzel, 70% of police marriages end in divorce.

“That is simply unacceptable and a clarion call for us to take action to save police marriages, which can also help keep families stable and together. This seminar is a small step in that direction, and we hope some officers and their spouses come to learn how they can help fellow officers in need,” said Wetzel.

The seminar will take place on Thursday evening, Aug. 21, at the University Circle Police Department from 6 to 8 p.m.

The list of speakers includes:



Father Doug Brown, Cleveland Police and Fire Chaplain

Rabbi Ari Wolf, Police Chaplain

Dr. Kurt Jensen, Police psychologist

Dr. Mike Faust, Police psychologist

Cliff Kime, a retired Cleveland Police officer and founder of the police mentoring team called SIX

Sgt. John Kubas, Cleveland Police Sergeant

Rev. Dr. Leon Brown, University Circle and Richmond Heights Police Chaplain

Active or retired police officers and their spouses or significant others are invited to attend.