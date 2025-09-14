Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

University Circle Police give residents hands-on experience opportunity

University Circle Police hires crisis intervention specialist
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rob Klein
University Circle Police hires crisis intervention specialist
Posted

CLEVELAND — Ever wonder what it’s like to be a police officer? Do you want to know how detectives gather evidence? Want to see what is inside a police patrol car?

The University Circle Police Department is giving residents a chance to find out.

The department’s second Citizens Police Academy is about to start. The classes will be held on Thursday evening at the University Circle Police Department, starting on Sept. 18.

“This informative program will provide insight into what the life of a police officer is like and also provide valuable information on crime prevention and personal safety,” said Chief Tom Wetzel of the University Circle Police Department.

Those taking part in the academy will get hands-on experience.

“One of the neat parts of our program is that the participants get to participate in mock traffic stops and examine mock crime scenes,” added Wetzel.

The department is also giving away anti-theft devices for vehicles and pepper sprays to the first ten participants.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.