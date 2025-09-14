University Circle Police give residents hands-on experience opportunity

CLEVELAND — Ever wonder what it’s like to be a police officer? Do you want to know how detectives gather evidence? Want to see what is inside a police patrol car?

The University Circle Police Department is giving residents a chance to find out.

The department’s second Citizens Police Academy is about to start. The classes will be held on Thursday evening at the University Circle Police Department, starting on Sept. 18.

“This informative program will provide insight into what the life of a police officer is like and also provide valuable information on crime prevention and personal safety,” said Chief Tom Wetzel of the University Circle Police Department.

Those taking part in the academy will get hands-on experience.

“One of the neat parts of our program is that the participants get to participate in mock traffic stops and examine mock crime scenes,” added Wetzel.

The department is also giving away anti-theft devices for vehicles and pepper sprays to the first ten participants.